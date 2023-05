Abstract

Children with traumatic brain injury (TBI) represent a unique and evolving population. Recovery and long-term prognosis are variable given the heterogeneity of ages, developmental stages, and types of injuries. This article summarizes important information regarding severe TBI epidemiology, pathophysiology, classification, and acute management. Early and longitudinal involvement of rehabilitation experts, such as pediatric physiatrists, is critical in managing complications and optimizing outcomes.

Language: en