Abstract

A successful return of youth back to school after traumatic brain injury (TBI) is an important aspect of post-injury management. Regardless of the severity of the injury, returning to school is an important aspect of improving recovery and outcomes. Often temporary informal school adjustments suffice in supporting children returning to school after concussion. For those with more a significant TBI, often formal school supports and interventions are important. Given the resiliency and recovery often seen after pediatric brain injury, close monitoring, serial evaluations, and fluid supports are important in accurately identifying what specific sequelae require support in the school setting.

