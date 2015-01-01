|
Rissanen R, Warnqvist A, Hasselberg M. Soc. Sci. Med. 2023; 326: e115916.
37121068
AIMS: The phenomenon of response shift may occur when people are exposed to a traumatic event and reevaluate the meaning of important aspects of their lives; a phenomenon that a traditional pre- and post-assessment cannot catch. Hence, the aim of the study was to increase the knowledge of how response shift may occur in people who have suffered an injury.
Injuries; Quality of life; Structural equation model; “Then-test”; Response shift