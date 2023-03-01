Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pediatric pedestrian injuries (PPI) are a major public health concern. This study utilized geospatial analysis to characterize the risk and injury severity of PPI.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review of PPI patients (age < 18) from a level 1 trauma center was performed (2013-2020). A geographic information system geocoded injury location to home and other public landmarks. Incidents were aggregated to zip codes and the Local Indicators of Spatial Association statistic tested for spatial clustering of injury rates per 10,000 children. Predictors for increased injury severity were assessed by logistic regression.



RESULTS: PPI encompassed 6% (n = 188) of pediatric traumas. Most patients were black (54%), male (58%), >13 years (56%), and with Medicaid insurance (68%). Nine zip codes comprised a statistically significant cluster of PPI. Nearly half (40%) occurred within a quarter mile of home; 7% occurred at home. Most (65%) PPI occurred within 1 mile of a school, and 45% occurred within a quarter mile of a park. Nearly all (99%) PPI occurred within a quarter mile of a major intersection and/or roadway. Using admission to ICU as a marker for injury severity, farther distance from home (OR 1.060, 95% CI 1.001-1.121, p = 0.045) and age <13 years (3.662, 95% CI 1.854-7.231, p < 0.001) were independent predictors of injury severity.



CONCLUSIONS: There are significant sociodemographic disparities in PPI. Most injuries occur near patients' homes and other public landmarks. Multidisciplinary injury prevention collaboration can help inform policymakers, direct local safety programs, and provide a model for PPI prevention at the national level. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level IV.

Language: en