Hanlon CA, Chopra J, Boland J, McIlroy D, Poole H, Saini P. J. Public Ment. Health 2022; 21(1): 82-92.
(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE High suicide rates among men presents a global challenge for commissioners and clinicians. Innovative approaches towards suicide prevention interventions designed for men are needed. The James' Place (JP) service opened in 2018, and its model of practice is a clinical, community-based intervention for men experiencing suicidal crisis. This paper aims to describe the implementation framework within which the JP model is applied.
Community-based intervention; Men; Suicide