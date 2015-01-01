|
Citation
|
Cataldo J. J. Public Ment. Health 2022; 21(3): 226-238.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE Increases in deaths of despair in the USA have been associated with economic conditions and drug availability. In the state of Illinois, deaths of despair represent a significant public health issue. This study aims to examine the relationship between county-level economic distress, drug availability and mortality from deaths of despair collectively and for each contributing cause of death individually in the state of Illinois to better understand drivers of mortality locally.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Deaths of despair; Economic trends; Epidemiology; Illinois; Mortality