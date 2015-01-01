Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to examine the mediating effect of cyber-victimization (CV) and the moderating effect of academic stress (AS) in the link between smartphone addiction (SPA) and psychological distress (PD) among a sample of Vietnamese college students.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH A total of 423 college students participated in this study. Measures of SPA, CV, AS and PD were used for data collection. Using PROCESS macro software (Model 4 and Model 1) and the bootstrapping method, the author performed a mediation analysis and a moderation analysis.



FINDINGS Results indicated a significant mediating effect of CV in the link between SPA and PD. Moreover, this relationship was moderated by AS.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The findings could serve as a guide for future research and mental health professionals.

Language: en