Citation
Ho TTQ, Tran TKL, Huynh SV. J. Public Ment. Health 2023; 22(1): 25-35.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to examine the mediating effect of cyber-victimization (CV) and the moderating effect of academic stress (AS) in the link between smartphone addiction (SPA) and psychological distress (PD) among a sample of Vietnamese college students.
Language: en
Keywords
Academic stress; Cyber-victimization; Mediator; Moderator; Psychological distress; Smartphone addiction