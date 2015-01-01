|
Kupchik A, Henry FA. J. Res. Crime Delinq. 2023; 60(1): 43-78.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
OBJECTIVES: In this paper we refocus discussions of criminalization of students on structural racial inequality. We help explain racially disproportionate school punishments, while demonstrating the necessity for criminologists to examine how a historic legacy of racial oppression shapes contemporary punishments. More specifically, we explore the extent to which contemporary school punishment reflects a legacy of racial oppression and educational exclusion of Black students.
Language: en