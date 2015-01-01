Abstract

Sexting coercion (SC) is an emerging manifestation of online sexual violence where perpetrators use threats and manipulation to pressure someone to engage in online sexual behavior (i.e., sexting). Extant research suggests perpetrators of SC may have greater attachment insecurity and adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). The current study investigated whether cumulative ACEs are indirectly related to increased SC perpetration via forms of attachment insecurity (i.e., attachment anxiety and attachment avoidance) among a sample of 584 college students. Path analysis results revealed that controlling for the effects of gender, age, and alcohol use/problems, ACEs were associated with increased attachment anxiety but not attachment avoidance. Additionally, attachment anxiety was associated with increased SC perpetration and fully mediated the relationship between ACEs and SC perpetration. Attachment avoidance was not related to either ACEs or SC perpetration.



RESULTS supported prior findings that indicated attachment anxiety stemming from ACEs may drive SC perpetration. Moreover, results suggest that individuals with anxious attachment styles may use technology to sexually coerce others to elicit sexual validation and attention while potentially relieving concerns over abandonment and rejection.

Language: en