Citation
Walker AR, Srasuebkul P, Trollor JN, Wand APF, Draper B, Cvejic RC, Moxey A, Reppermund S. Alzheimers Dement. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Alzheimer's Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37126409
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: People living with dementia experience poor mental health and high rates of self-harm. We investigated risk factors for self-harm in people aged > 40 years living with dementia and risk factors for dementia after self-harm.
Language: en
Keywords
dementia; mental health; self-harm; hospital admissions; linked data