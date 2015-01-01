|
Citation
Damashek A, Morrongiello B, Diaz F, Prokos S, Arbour E. Clinical practice in pediatric psychology 2022; 10(3): 284-294.
DOI
PMID
37122442
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Unintentional injuries are the leading cause of death for children in the United States (U.S.), and young children ages (1-4) are particularly at risk. Supervising for Home Safety (SHS) is a Canadian intervention that has been shown to reduce children's injury risk by increasing caregiver supervision. Given that low-income children are at greatest risk for injury, this study describes a process of modifying the SHS program to be culturally appropriate for low-income families of U.S. preschool children.
Language: en
Keywords
|
injury prevention; supervision; child injuries; cultural modification