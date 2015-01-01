Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are the leading cause of accidental injury among the elderly. Fall prevention is currently the main strategy to minimize fall-related injuries in at-risk older adults. However, the success of fall prevention programs in preventing accidental injury in elderly populations is inconsistent. An alternative novel approach to directly target fall-related injuries is teaching older adults movement patterns which reduce injury risk. The purpose of the current study will be to explore the feasibility and preliminary efficacy of teaching at-risk older adults safe-falling strategies to minimize the risk of injury.



METHODS/DESIGN: The Falling Safely Training (FAST) study will be a prospective, single-blinded randomized controlled trial. A total of 28 participants will be randomly assigned to four weeks of FAST or to an active control group with a 1:1 allocation. People aged ≥65 years, at-risk of injurious falls, and with normal hip bone density will be eligible. The FAST program will consist of a standardized progressive training of safe-falling movement strategies. The control group will consist of evidence-based balance training (modified Otago exercise program). Participants will undergo a series of experimentally induced falls in a laboratory setting at baseline, after the 4-week intervention, and three months after the intervention. Data on head and hip movement during the falls will be collected through motion capture.



DISCUSSION: The current study will provide data on the feasibility and preliminary efficacy of safe-falling training as a strategy to reduce fall impact and head motion, and potentially to reduce hip and head injuries in at-risk populations. REGISTRATION: The FAST study is registered at http://Clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05260034).

