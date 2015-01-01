|
Citation
|
Zanotto T, Chen L, Fang J, Bhattacharya SB, Alexander NB, Sosnoff JJ. Contemp. Clin. Trials Commun. 2023; 33: e101133.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37122489
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Falls are the leading cause of accidental injury among the elderly. Fall prevention is currently the main strategy to minimize fall-related injuries in at-risk older adults. However, the success of fall prevention programs in preventing accidental injury in elderly populations is inconsistent. An alternative novel approach to directly target fall-related injuries is teaching older adults movement patterns which reduce injury risk. The purpose of the current study will be to explore the feasibility and preliminary efficacy of teaching at-risk older adults safe-falling strategies to minimize the risk of injury.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accident prevention; Training; Falls; Aging; Accidental injury; Elderly