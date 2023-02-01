|
Cottrell DB, Aaron-Brija L, Berkowitz E, Williams J. Crit. Care Nurs. Clin. North Am. 2023; 35(2): 179-189.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37127375
Trauma care is complex. Acute and critical care clinicians perceive trauma as a skilled response to critical injury or accident that occurs to patients, but trauma exists on many levels. One of those is a grim reality for patients who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, and from other sexual and gender minorities (LGBTQ+). A lifetime of trauma through stigma, discrimination, and victimization is too often present. Owing to distrust of the health care system and clinicians, LGBTQ+ experience health and health care disparities.
Trauma; Acute care; LGBT; LGBTQ+; Welcoming environment