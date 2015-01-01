SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Morais J, Roque M, Santos Martins F, Fonseca S, Moreira R. Cureus 2023; 15(3): e36863.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.36863

PMID

37123675

PMCID

PMC10147481

Abstract

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is a chronic psychiatric disorder characterized by obsessions and compulsions. It affects about 2.5% of people throughout their life and usually emerges in infancy/adolescence or early adulthood. Despite high levels of suffering and disability, high comorbidity rates, and low treatment response rates, suicidal behavior associated with this disorder was traditionally considered a rare phenomenon. However, recent studies recognize a significant risk of suicidal behavior in obsessive-compulsive patients. As a result, we describe a clinical case of attempted suicide in an obsessive-compulsive patient and discuss risk factors that have been considered predictive of suicide in OCD.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; depression; compulsions; obsessive thoughts; obsessive-compulsive disorder

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print