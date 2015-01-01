|
Morais J, Roque M, Santos Martins F, Fonseca S, Moreira R. Cureus 2023; 15(3): e36863.
(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)
37123675
Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is a chronic psychiatric disorder characterized by obsessions and compulsions. It affects about 2.5% of people throughout their life and usually emerges in infancy/adolescence or early adulthood. Despite high levels of suffering and disability, high comorbidity rates, and low treatment response rates, suicidal behavior associated with this disorder was traditionally considered a rare phenomenon. However, recent studies recognize a significant risk of suicidal behavior in obsessive-compulsive patients. As a result, we describe a clinical case of attempted suicide in an obsessive-compulsive patient and discuss risk factors that have been considered predictive of suicide in OCD.
Language: en
suicide; depression; compulsions; obsessive thoughts; obsessive-compulsive disorder