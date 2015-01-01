Abstract

Ferrous sulfate is a commonly prescribed drug for prophylaxis and treatment purposes, particularly in women and adolescent girls. However, its easy availability, potential toxicity at higher doses, and vague clinical presentation make it a drug of concern when evaluating a case of poisoning. We present the case of a 28-year-old female who allegedly consumed 60 ferrous sulfate (60 mg of elemental iron in 200 mg of ferrous sulfate) tablets in a suicidal attempt. She presented with gastrointestinal disturbances on the same day to a tertiary care health facility. Investigations revealed deranged liver function tests, serum iron levels ten times the normal range, and high levels of saturated transferrin. Despite treatment, she succumbed to the poisoning 4 days after the incident. Autopsy showed features of liver failure, which was confirmed by histopathology. Chemical examination detected free ferrous and chloride ions. This fatal case of adult iron toxicity highlights the different causes of death in various stages of iron toxicity, providing a wider perspective on clinical management and aiding in the determination of the cause of death during an autopsy. This article adds a rare fatal iron poisoning case in adults to the literature, emphasizing the necessity for regulating iron tablet supplementation and raising public awareness of the toxicity of iron, which could save millions of lives.

