Li C, Hu J, Su H. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1171071.

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)

10.3389/fpubh.2023.1171071

37124800

PMC10140538

BACKGROUND: 1,2,3-trichloropropane (TCP) poisoning can induce liver damage in humans and animals, but reports of severe liver injury and its histology are rare. We presented two cases of 1,2,3-TCP inhalation poisoning resulting in severe liver injury confirmed by exposure history, toxicology, biochemical index and pathology.

CASE DESCRIPTION: Two young male presented acute poisoning process with mild to moderate early symptoms, and developed severe jaundice and coagulation dysfunction after exposure to 1,2,3-TCP. The total bilirubin (TBIL) in case 1 and case 2 reached the peak value of 635.8 μmol/L and 437.1 μmol/L on the 25th and 22nd days, respectively. Their liver enzymes and international normalized ratio increased rapidly to peak and fell back, and TBIL remained at a high level. 1,2,3-TCP was detected in their blood, and their liver histology indicated severe necrosis of hepatocytes, infiltration of massive inflammatory cells, and cholestasis. They all finally recovered after a long time of treatment.

CONCLUSION: The two cases in this study demonstrate that 1,2,3-TCP inhalation poisoning without any protective measures can induce severe liver injury in humans.


Humans; Male; Animals; poisoning; *Hydrocarbons, Chlorinated; *Liver/pathology; 1,2,3-trichloropropane; hepatotoxicity; histology; Propane; severe liver injury

