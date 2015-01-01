|
Li C, Hu J, Su H. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1171071.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
37124800
BACKGROUND: 1,2,3-trichloropropane (TCP) poisoning can induce liver damage in humans and animals, but reports of severe liver injury and its histology are rare. We presented two cases of 1,2,3-TCP inhalation poisoning resulting in severe liver injury confirmed by exposure history, toxicology, biochemical index and pathology.
Humans; Male; Animals; poisoning; *Hydrocarbons, Chlorinated; *Liver/pathology; 1,2,3-trichloropropane; hepatotoxicity; histology; Propane; severe liver injury