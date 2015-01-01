Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Depression is a prevalent mental disorder that has an irreversible impact on people's health status. Unhealthy lifestyles are modifiable and influence mental health significantly. The purpose of this study was to explore the impact of different unhealthy lifestyles and their patterns on depressive symptoms.



METHODS: The data for this study were obtained from the 2017 Community Diagnostic survey in Daxing District, Beijing. It was a cross-sectional study that included 6,252 samples. The Patient Health Questionnaire version 9 was used to measure depressive symptoms, and the self-administered questionaires were used to investigate five unhealthy lifestyles, including sleep deprivation, the inadequate intake of fruits and vegetables, physical inactivity, smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption. Respondents were assigned 1 point for each of their unhealthy lifestyles, and their overall unhealthy lifestyle scores were calculated. The total scores of unhealthy lifestyles ranged from 0 to 5. Descriptive analyses and Firth's logistic regression model were used to analyze the relationship between unhealthy lifestyle and depression symptoms.



RESULTS: It was found that 12.1% of the participants had depressive symptoms. The respondents whose unhealthy lifestyle scores were 2 (OR1.45, 95%CI:1.01 to 2.12), 3 (OR2.29, 95%CI:1.57 to 3.42), 4 (OR 3.04, 95%CI:1.96 to 4.76), or 5 (OR4.08, 95%CI:2.09 to 7.78) were more likely to experience depressive symptoms in comparison with those whose unhealthy lifestyle scores were 0, and the OR increased with the unhealthy lifestyle scores. When the participants had 3 or more unhealthy lifestyles at the same time, different combination patterns of unhealthy lifestyles showed a different effect on depression. The OR was 3.01 (95%CI:1.45 to 5.95) for the combination of sleep deprivation-insufficient intake of fruit and vegetables-excessive alcohol consumption, and was 2.89 (95%CI:1.52 to 5.25) for the combination of sleep deprivation-insufficient intake of fruit and vegetables-physical inactivity-excessive alcohol consumption.



DISCUSSION: The co-existence of multiple unhealthy behavioral lifestyles are associated with depressive symptoms. Among the five unhealthy lifestyles, sleep deprivation and the inadequate intake of fruits and vegetables may have a greater impact on depression.

