Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is common worldwide. However, the health effects of exposure to IPV during pregnancy are significantly more severe. We investigated the relationship between exposure to IPV during pregnancy and the risk of preterm and low birthweight births among women in Ghana's northern region.



METHODS: We recruited 402 postnatal women aged 15-49 years from five selected public health facilities in the Tamale Metropolis of the northern region of Ghana. Using Kobo Collect, information on a wide range of factors, including exposure to IPV during the last pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes, was collected electronically. Multiple logistic regression analyses were conducted in Stata to determine the associations between prenatal exposure to IPV and binary measures of gestational age at birth and birthweight.



RESULTS: Overall, 35.1% (95% CI: 30.5, 39.9) of the respondents experienced IPV during their recent pregnancy; 6.7% (95% CI: 4.6, 9.6) experienced physical IPV; and 34.8% (95% CI: 30.3, 39.6) experienced psychological IPV. The prevalence of preterm and low birthweight deliveries was 18.9% (95% CI: 15.4, 23.1) and 9.0% (95% CI: 6.5, 12.2), respectively. Prenatal exposure to IPV was linked to poor newborn outcomes by multivariable binary regression models. Women who suffered IPV during their last pregnancy were three times more likely to deliver low birthweight babies (AOR = 3.12: 95% CI: 1.42, 6.84). Exposed women were also about twice as likely to deliver prematurely, although this association was not statistically significant (AOR = 1.81; 95% CI: 0.97, 3.38).



CONCLUSION: Exposure to IPV during pregnancy increases a woman's risk of delivering prematurely and having a low birthweight baby. IPV screening should be a regular part of ANC, so that pregnant women who are experiencing IPV can be monitored and supported to avoid adverse outcomes for their babies.

Language: en