SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bohadana SC, Santos RGD, Magalhães MKC, Cesar RG. Int. Arch. Otorhinolaryngol. 2023; 27(2): e316-e323.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Fundação Otorrinolaringologia, Publisher Georg Thieme Verlag)

DOI

10.1055/s-0042-1744255

PMID

37125355

PMCID

PMC10147453

Abstract

Introduction  Foreign body accidents (FBAs) are frequent in children and can be severe, being a common cause of morbidity and mortality and a public health problem. As these accidents are multifactorial, their cause can only be determined by analyzing the clinical details and characteristics of the object. Knowing the associated mechanisms and factors is essential to determine a risk profile and have a preventive, therapeutic, and diagnostic purpose.

OBJECTIVE The present study aimed to describe the incidence of FBAs in otorhinolaryngology according to their anatomical location, focusing on the aerodigestive system.

METHODS  This is a retrospective study performed by reviewing the medical records of 668 cases seen in the emergency department of a tertiary pediatric hospital in São Paulo, state of São Paulo, Brazil, between 2014 and 2017.

RESULTS  Foreign bodies (FBs) were found in the digestive system (238/668), in the nasal cavities (206/668), in the ears (182/668), in the oropharynx (34/668), and in the respiratory system (8/668). A total of 91.77% of the patients were treated in the emergency room. The main age group affected was < 5 years old, with no difference between genders. The most frequent complications affected the digestive system and the most serious occurred in cases involving the respiratory system.

CONCLUSION  Multidisciplinary teams should be ready in the emergency room to provide adequate care in FBAs. Early diagnosis, FB removal in the emergency room or the surgical center and follow-up are essential. Developing prevention campaigns including a risk profile for certain products and/or materials, helping to ensure safety for consumers, is necessary. For this, a national database with compulsory notification containing relevant information on FBAs in the pediatric population should be created.


Language: en

Keywords

accidents; child; foreign bodies; respiratory system

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print