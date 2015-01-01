Abstract

Introduction Foreign body accidents (FBAs) are frequent in children and can be severe, being a common cause of morbidity and mortality and a public health problem. As these accidents are multifactorial, their cause can only be determined by analyzing the clinical details and characteristics of the object. Knowing the associated mechanisms and factors is essential to determine a risk profile and have a preventive, therapeutic, and diagnostic purpose.



OBJECTIVE The present study aimed to describe the incidence of FBAs in otorhinolaryngology according to their anatomical location, focusing on the aerodigestive system.



METHODS This is a retrospective study performed by reviewing the medical records of 668 cases seen in the emergency department of a tertiary pediatric hospital in São Paulo, state of São Paulo, Brazil, between 2014 and 2017.



RESULTS Foreign bodies (FBs) were found in the digestive system (238/668), in the nasal cavities (206/668), in the ears (182/668), in the oropharynx (34/668), and in the respiratory system (8/668). A total of 91.77% of the patients were treated in the emergency room. The main age group affected was < 5 years old, with no difference between genders. The most frequent complications affected the digestive system and the most serious occurred in cases involving the respiratory system.



CONCLUSION Multidisciplinary teams should be ready in the emergency room to provide adequate care in FBAs. Early diagnosis, FB removal in the emergency room or the surgical center and follow-up are essential. Developing prevention campaigns including a risk profile for certain products and/or materials, helping to ensure safety for consumers, is necessary. For this, a national database with compulsory notification containing relevant information on FBAs in the pediatric population should be created.

Language: en