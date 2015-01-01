Abstract

We examined the association of self-reported sleep problems with clinical measures of postural stability, memory performance, symptom burden, and symptom duration following youth concussion. Patients 6-18 years of age presenting ≤21 days postconcussion underwent a clinical evaluation including modified Balance Error Scoring System, single- and dual-task tandem gait, immediate and delayed recall, and symptom severity. We calculated time from injury until symptom resolution and determined the proportion of patients who developed persistent postconcussion symptoms, defined as a symptom duration >28 days postconcussion. We grouped patients based on whether they reported sleep problems at their postconcussion clinical evaluation and compared symptom-based and functional outcomes between groups. Of the 207 patients included, n = 97 (14.3 ± 2.9 years; 49% female; initial visit 10.2 ± 5.8 days postconcussion) reported sleep problems postconcussion and n = 110 (14.3 ± 2.4 years; 46% female; initial visit 9.3 ± 5.4 days postinjury) did not. Those reporting sleep problems postconcussion had significantly more modified Balance Error Scoring System errors than those without (8.4 ± 5.5 vs 6.7 ± 4.7; P = .01), but similar tandem gait and memory performance. A significantly greater proportion of those who reported sleep problems postconcussion experienced persistent postconcussion symptoms than those who did not (53% vs 31%; P = .004). After adjusting for time from concussion to clinical visit and preconcussion sleep problems, postconcussion sleep problems were associated with a 2 times greater odds of developing persistent postconcussion symptoms (adjusted odds ratio = 2.02, 95% CI = 1.01, 4.06; P = .049). Identifying sleep problems early following concussion may allow clinicians to implement targeted treatment recommendations to improve sleep and provide an optimal recovery environment.

