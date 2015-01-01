|
Alharbi FF, Alqahtani TM, Alzamil AM, Alharbi NH, Masud N. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2023; 12(3): 536-544.
37122648
Cannabis is an herbaceous flowering plant, originally an indigenous plant in Eastern Asia, which later spread globally due to widespread agricultural practices. Cannabis was used medicinally until the early twentieth century, but subsequently prohibited due to the psychoactive effects. AIMS: To explore the medical cannabis-related level of knowledge of physicians at King Abdulaziz Medical City, including patient needs, perceptions of therapeutic effects, potential harm, and the willingness to prescribe if legalized in future.
Cannabis; knowledge; physicians; Saudi