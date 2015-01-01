Abstract

Cannabis is an herbaceous flowering plant, originally an indigenous plant in Eastern Asia, which later spread globally due to widespread agricultural practices. Cannabis was used medicinally until the early twentieth century, but subsequently prohibited due to the psychoactive effects. AIMS: To explore the medical cannabis-related level of knowledge of physicians at King Abdulaziz Medical City, including patient needs, perceptions of therapeutic effects, potential harm, and the willingness to prescribe if legalized in future.



METHODOLOGY: The study was a cross-sectional questionnaire-based survey. It was conducted at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh from February 2020 to February 2021. All physicians from the different specialties, who consented to participate, were included in this study. STATISTICAL ANALYSIS: Descriptive statistics are presented as mean and standard deviation and proportions. An ANOVA test was applied to measure the association of the beliefs regarding the right to prescribe with overall knowledge. All tests were considered significant at P < 0.05.



RESULTS: A total of 249 physicians participated with the majority (70%) male. The sample was similar regardless of the physician's position in the medical hierarchy, with a mean work experience of 8 years. Almost half of the participants indicated that they do not have good knowledge regarding the effects of MC products and more than half that they are unaware of the different MC products and formulations currently available.



CONCLUSION: The majority of the sample lacked knowledge about the medicinal use of cannabis for specific indications and felt uncomfortable to discuss the medicinal use of cannabis with their patients.

Language: en