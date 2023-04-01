|
Citation
|
Talia AJ, Clare S, Liew SM, Edwards ER. J. Orthop. 2023; 39: 42-44.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, P. K. Surendran Memorial Education Foundation, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37125013
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Epidemiological data from various jurisdictions has shown that electric scooters are associated with significant trauma. The Victorian state government introduced a trial scooter sharing scheme on February 1, 2022 in inner city Melbourne. This is a descriptive study from the largest trauma centre in Victoria, geographically at the heart of the government sharing scheme, investigating the "scope of the problem" before and after introduction of the ride sharing scheme.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trauma; Fracture; Orthopaedic trauma; eScooter; Trauma surgery