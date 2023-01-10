SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Abstract

Adolescents in the child welfare system have been exposed to multiple forms of victimization, most notably sexual victimization, many times underreported and misreported. The main aim of this study was to explore the lifetime prevalence of sexual victimization among adolescents in residential care in Eastern Spain, contrasting self-reported information compared to the information reported by the professionals. Sexual abuse/assault characteristics and effects of gender and age were analyzed. Additionally, the association between sexual revictimization and the relationship with the aggressor as well as the age of the first episode of sexual abuse/assault was analyzed. The sample comprised 346 adolescents (34.1% females, 65.9% males) aged between 11 and 19 years old. The prevalence of sexual victimization reported by adolescents was 35.3%, more than double compared to the information reported by professionals (16.9%). Females experienced significantly more sexual victimization than males (OR = 0.23, 95% CI [0.14, 0.37]). The age of the victim at the first episode of sexual abuse/assault and the relationship with the aggressor were explanatory variables of revictimization. Research such as this is crucial to ascertain that these adolescents have very different needs that will influence the design of affective-sexual education initiatives, which are essential to ensure healthy sexual development.


