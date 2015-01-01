Abstract

Body packing is the internal concealment of illicit drugs for the purpose of transportation and evasion of law enforcement. It is associated with medical complications such as acute toxicity from ingested drug, bowel obstruction or perforation. It is rare to require surgical intervention with a small amount of ingested drug packet. Here, we present the case of a young adult male who presented with abdominal pain for 3 days. The patient admitted ingesting a condom filled with suboxone several years ago and denied recent ingestion. The patient was found to have small bowel obstruction with ingested foreign body being a transition point on CT scan, requiring exploratory laparotomy and small bowel resection.

Language: en