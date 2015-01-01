Abstract

BACKGROUND: Black boys and men from disinvested communities are disproportionately survivors and perpetrators of youth violence. Those presenting to emergency departments with firearm-related injuries also report recent substance use. However, young Black men face several critical individual and systemic barriers to accessing trauma-focused prevention programs. These barriers contribute to service avoidance, the exacerbation of violence recidivism, substance use relapse, and a revolving-door approach to prevention. In addition, young Black men are known to be digital natives. Therefore, technology-enhanced interventions offer a pragmatic and promising opportunity to mitigate these barriers, provide vital life skills for self-led behavior change, and boost service engagement with vital community resources.



OBJECTIVE: The study aims to systematically adapt and pilot-test Boosting Violence-Related Outcomes Using Technology for Empowerment, Risk Reduction, and Life Skills Preparation in Youth Based on Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (BrotherlyACT), a culturally congruent, trauma-focused digital psychoeducational and service-engagement tool tailored to young Black men aged 15-24 years. BrotherlyACT will incorporate microlearning modules, interactive safety planning tools for risk assessment, goal-setting, mindfulness practice, and a service-engagement conversational agent or chatbot to connect young Black men to relevant services.



METHODS: The development of BrotherlyACT will occur in 3 phases. In phase 1, we will qualitatively investigate barriers and facilitators influencing young Black men's willingness to use violence and substance use prevention services with 15-30 young Black men (aged 15-24 years) who report perpetrating violence and substance use in the past year and 10 service providers (aged >18 years; any gender; including health care providers, street outreach workers, social workers, violence interrupters, community advocates, and school staff). Both groups will be recruited from community and pediatric emergency settings. In phase 2, a steering group of topic experts (n=3-5) and a youth and community advisory board comprising young Black men (n=8-12) and service providers (n=5-10) will be involved in participatory design, alpha testing, and beta testing sessions to develop, refine, and adapt BrotherlyACT based on an existing skills-based program (Achieving Change Through Values-Based Behavior). We will use user-centered design principles and the Assessment, Decision, Administration, Production, Topical, Experts, Integration, Training, and Testing framework to guide this adaptation process (phase 2). In phase 3, a total of 60 young Black men will pilot-test the adapted BrotherlyACT over 10 weeks in a single-group, pretest-posttest design to determine its feasibility and implementation outcomes.



RESULTS: Phase 1 data collection began in September 2021. Phases 2 and 3 are scheduled to start in June 2023 and end in September 2024.



CONCLUSIONS: The development and testing of BrotherlyACT is a crucial first step in expanding an evidence-based psychoeducational and service-mediating intervention for young Black men involved in violence. This colocation of services shifts the current prevention strategy from telling them why to change to teaching them how. INTERNATIONAL REGISTERED REPORT IDENTIFIER (IRRID): PRR1-10.2196/43842.

