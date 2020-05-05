Abstract

BACKGROUND: A relevant number of visits to pediatric emergency departments (pED) are associated to mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). On March 16th 2020, the Bavarian government declared a first full lockdown (LD) related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



AIM: The aim of the study was to investigate the impact of LD on pediatric mTBI.



METHODS: Retrospective chart review of presentations to a pED due to mTBI. Study periods covered LD (03/17/2020 through 05/05/2020) and the same time in 2017, 2018, and 2019 as reference period (RP). Comparative analyses were performed by Chi-square or Fisher's exact test.



RESULTS: Numbers of mTBI cases decreased by half. Age distribution did not differ. A significantly higher proportion of mTBI were related to falls at home (p=.001). Further, a higher rate of hospital admissions (p=.03), a higher proportion of ICU admissions (p=.001), a longer duration of hospital stay (p=.02), and a higher rate of intracranial pathologies on neuroimaging was observed during LD (p=.007).



CONCLUSION: The decrease in mTBI presentations is likely due to an absolute decrease in numbers related to the LD measures, combined with a hesitation to present very minor mTBI to the hospital, because of fear of being infected or not to put additional strain on the health care system during this health care crisis. On the other hand, data of those that presented with mTBI tend to reflect the more severe spectrum of mTBI.

