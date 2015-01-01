Abstract

BACKGROUND: Appropriate concussion care in school is vital for full recovery, but school return-to-learn (RTL) programs are lacking and vary in quality. Establishing student-centered RTL programs may reduce disparities in RTL care.



OBJECTIVE: To examine the effect of RISE Bundle (Return to Learn Implementation Bundle for Schools) implementation on high school adoption of a student-centered RTL program.



METHODS: A convenience sample of fourteen (4 rural and 10 urban) small and large Washington (WA) State public high schools were enrolled in a stepped-wedge study with baseline, end of study, and monthly measures over the 2021-2022 academic year. Schools identified an RTL champion who led RISE Bundle implementation in 6-week steps. Concussion knowledge and impact of RTL program on concussion care were examined.



RESULTS: Ten schools (71.4%) successfully completed RISE Bundle implementation and established a functional RTL program. Self-reported concussion knowledge from RTL Champions increased post intervention. Establishing RTL programs facilitated provision of tailored accommodations, and perceived variation and inequities in RTL care were reduced.



CONCLUSION: RISE Bundle implementation proved feasible, supported the establishment of a functional RTL program, and perceived to reduce disparities in concussion care in rural and urban WA State public high schools of varying sizes.

Language: en