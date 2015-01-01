Abstract

BACKGROUND: Returning to education (RtE) after an acquired brain injury (ABI) can be stressful for children/young people (CYP) and families. While much can be done to support RtE, there has been limited exploration of the lived experience of parents/carers about what can both help and hinder the process.



OBJECTIVE: The aim was to understand more about RtE from parents' perspectives to inform best practice and facilitate improvements in service delivery.



METHODS: A service evaluation explored parent/carer views about the RtE process and the support received from healthcare professionals at a regional centre in the UK. Questionnaires (n = 59) were sent to parents of patients treated for an ABI in the last two years.



RESULTS: 31 parents (response rate = 51%) completed the survey.



RESULTS highlight the many challenges of RtE. Thematic analysis of responses revealed six key themes: Parental mindset and growth; What do they need know?; Specialist support and information; Talk and share; Challenges of new and hidden needs; and Don't forget them! CONCLUSION: Parents offer crucial insight into the challenges of the RtE process. Their feedback highlights important factors for service development and reminds professionals of the key components of an effective return.

Language: en