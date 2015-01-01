|
Ippolito C, Cogliano A, Patel A, Shear S, Provvidenza C, Wilson KE, Reed N. NeuroRehabilitation 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, IOS Press)
37125568
BACKGROUND: Return-to-school processes indicate 'when' to initiate activities and 'what' activities should be accomplished, but are missing 'how' to implement the process. The SCHOOLFirst website provides the 'how' through building concussion knowledge, creating a supportive culture and defining roles. Due to the involvement of pre-service teachers in schools during training and imminent transition to becoming teachers, it is important that pre-service teachers are trained in concussion and can optimally support current and future students.
concussion; students; school; Educators; return-to-learn; return-to-school; teachers