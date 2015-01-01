Abstract

BACKGROUND: Return-to-school processes indicate 'when' to initiate activities and 'what' activities should be accomplished, but are missing 'how' to implement the process. The SCHOOLFirst website provides the 'how' through building concussion knowledge, creating a supportive culture and defining roles. Due to the involvement of pre-service teachers in schools during training and imminent transition to becoming teachers, it is important that pre-service teachers are trained in concussion and can optimally support current and future students.



OBJECTIVE: To determine: 1) pre-service teachers' knowledge and confidence surrounding the return-to-school process before and after using the SCHOOLFirst website; 2) the usability, intended use and satisfaction of the SCHOOLFirst website from the perspective of pre-service teachers.



METHODS: Thirty pre-service teachers completed the demographic survey, knowledge and confidence survey, System Usability Scale, and satisfaction and intended use survey after participating in a workshop.



RESULTS: Significant increases in concussion knowledge (Z = -4.093, p < 0.001) and confidence in helping students return-to-school (Z = -4.620, p < 0.001) were measured after using the SCHOOLFirst website. Participants were satisfied with the SCHOOLFirst website (93.4%) and intend to use it in the future when supporting a student post-concussion (96.4%).



CONCLUSION: The SCHOOLFirst website is a valuable tool for pre-service teachers to support students' return-to-school post-concussion.

