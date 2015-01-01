Abstract

BACKGROUND: This longitudinal qualitative study tracked students with traumatic brain injury (TBI) from hospital discharge through their return to school and then for an average of four years of school.



OBJECTIVE: To better understand the experiences of students and parents in the education system following TBI.



METHODS: Participants were parents and educators of 21 students with TBI. Interviews were conducted using open-ended questions and students were observed in the classroom.



RESULTS: From these data, three themes were identified: lack of student tracking year to year, lack of educator training, and conflicting views between educators and parents about students' needs. These factors ultimately led to parent frustration and eventually conflict and deteriorating relationships between parents and educators.



CONCLUSION: The results suggest that improving educator training could positively affect the factors identified and possibly mitigate parent frustration.

