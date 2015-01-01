Abstract

BACKGROUND: Return to school is key for community re-integration after a traumatic brain injury (TBI). School support facilitates and ensure a successful transition back to school. However, access to school services is not uniform among U.S. children.



OBJECTIVE: To describe school services for children with TBI from minoritized backgrounds and highlight population-specific risk factors and facilitators for accessing services.



METHODS: Narrative review of the literature including studies on return to school after a mild-complicated, moderate, or severe TBI, among children enrolled in the U.S. school system. We describe receipt of services, enabling and risk factors, and outcomes, for minority children.



RESULTS: There is a gap in knowledge regarding return to school among minoritized children with TBIs. Studies have few participants from racial and ethnic minority backgrounds, or low income or rural communities. Transgender and non-binary youth are not represented in present research efforts. Studies highlight larger barriers to receipt of school services among minority children and additional barriers associated with their minority status.



CONCLUSION: Diversity in the U.S pediatric population is increasing. Minoritized populations are at increased risk for TBI and poor outcomes. Research focused on the needs of these populations is required to optimize school return after TBI hospitalization and overall post-discharge care.

Language: en