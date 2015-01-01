Abstract

BACKGROUND: For children, the post-concussion return to school process is a critical step towards achieving positive health outcomes. The process requires integration between healthcare professionals, parents, and school personnel.



OBJECTIVE: This research team conducted focus groups with stakeholders including parents, education personnel, school nurses, external healthcare providers (nurses) and athletic trainers to identify communication patterns between healthcare providers outside of the school setting and school personnel.



METHODS: Data from focus groups were analyzed using a Thematic Analysis approach. Researchers used an inductive (bottom-up) coding process to describe semantic themes and utilized a critical realist epistemology.



RESULTS: We identified four key themes within focus group data: (1) lack of effective communication between hospital and outpatient healthcare providers to school personnel; (2) parents who were strong advocates had improved communication with healthcare professionals and garnered more accommodations for their children; (3) non-school professionals and families were often confused about who the point of contact was at a given school; and (4) differing experiences for athletes vs. non-athletes.



CONCLUSION: This study suggests gaps in communication between healthcare and school professionals when children return to school following a concussion. Improving communication between healthcare providers and school staff will require a multi-faceted approach.

Language: en