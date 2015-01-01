Abstract

Jamaica Reach Up is not only an effective tool for child development, but it also offers insight into the sources of successful child development.



Since the beginning of human civilization, we have known the importance of the early years in shaping the mind and character of a child. Religious and social movements of all kinds have long emphasized the importance of the early years in shaping adult lives. For example, Saint Ignatius of Loyola wrote, "Give Me a Child Till He is 7 Years Old and I Will Show You the Man"



Plato's Republic proposed that children be placed in orphanages that treated all children alike to eliminate the powerful impact of the family in producing unequal life outcomes. Although versions of such policies, including those of the kibbutzim, were later tried with disastrous consequences, Plato was correct in emphasizing the powerful role of families in shaping the lives of children...

