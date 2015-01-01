Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: A mixed-methods study of mechanisms of change through which a home-visiting-based early childhood development intervention, Sugira Muryango ("strong family"), reduced violent discipline and intimate partner violence in Rwanda.



METHODS: The cluster-randomized trial of Sugira Muryango enrolled socioeconomically vulnerable families with children aged 6 to 36 months in rural Rwanda. We interviewed 18 female caregivers early in the intervention, and 21 female caregivers and 11 male intimate partners were interviewed after the intervention. Coded interviews identify risk factors for violence and mechanisms of intervention-related change in violence. Quantitative analyses included 931 caregivers (52.6% female) who lived with an intimate partner to examine risk factors for violence, intervention effects, and mechanisms of violence reduction.



RESULTS: The qualitative data identified daily hardships and alcohol problems as risk factors for violent discipline and intimate partner violence. Through Sugira Muryango, caregivers learned that strong relationships between partners and engagement of male caregivers in child care has positive impacts on children's development. Techniques taught by community lay workers improved communication, promoted positive parent-child interactions, and reduced intimate partner violence and violent discipline. Quantitative analyses also found that daily hardships predict violent discipline and intimate partner violence. Sugira Muryango reduced violent discipline, increased father engagement, and increased female caregiving warmth. Moreover, pre- to postintervention change in caregiving warmth was associated with reduced use of violent discipline among female caregivers and marginally associated with reduced female victimization.



CONCLUSIONS: Violence reduction can be integrated into early child development programs to reduce violent discipline and intimate partner violence.

