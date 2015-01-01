Abstract

CONTEXT: Evidence suggests that teen dating violence (TDV) is associated with long-term adverse outcomes, but these associations have not been systematically assessed.



OBJECTIVES: To conduct a systematic review of the longitudinal associations between TDV and negative outcomes, including mental and physical health, reoccurrence of violence in intimate relationships, and high-risk behaviors (substance use and sexual behaviors). DATA SOURCES: Peer-reviewed articles published in English were searched in PsycINFO/Eric/PsycArticles, PubMed, and Web of Science database from inception to November 2022. STUDY SELECTION: Prospective studies that assessed TDV during adolescence, had a follow-up of at least ≥1 year, and evaluated the associations of TDV with health, violence in romantic intimate relationships, or risk behaviors were included. DATA EXTRACTION: Study characteristics, baseline data, and follow-up outcomes were extracted from included studies.



RESULTS: Thirty-eight studies involving 23 unique samples were analyzed.



FINDINGS showed that TDV in adolescence was associated with future teen dating and intimate partner violence in adulthood. Studies also indicated that TDV was longitudinally associated with increasing high-risk behaviors (i.e., marijuana and alcohol use) and poor mental health outcomes (particularly for victimization). There was unclear evidence on the longitudinal link between TDV and suicidal attempts. Significant associations between TDV and negative outcomes were reported more frequently among females compared with males. LIMITATIONS: Length of follow-up varied across studies.



CONCLUSIONS: Dating violence in adolescence may represent a risk factor for a wide range of long-term outcomes. Female adolescents reporting TDV may be at higher risk of adverse outcomes compared with males.

