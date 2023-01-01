Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Campus sexual assault (CSA) is a pervasive problem among U.S. college students. Large-scale studies frequently find that between 20%-25% of women and 6%-7% of men are sexually victimized during their time at U.S. colleges and universities (Cantor et al., 2015, 2019; Fisher et al., 2000; Krebs et al., 2007; Krebs et al., 2010). The purpose of the present study is to examine individual responses to campus climate surveys in an effort to determine how students perceive their risk of being sexually assaulted and how they interact with campus policies.



METHOD: The present study addresses the research gap by utilizing latent class analysis with campus climate survey data in order to identify subgroups of students based on their responses to elements of campus climate. Climate in this context is measured by the perceptions of campus constituencies and the policies of institutions of higher education. Additionally, the present study seeks to determine if latent subgroups could be predicted by victimization and gender.



RESULTS: Results provided evidence for the existence of latent subgroups of students on elements of campus climate, and supported the hypothesis that latent class membership could be predicted by victimization status and gender.



CONCLUSION: Implications of the present study may help institutions of higher education identify students who would benefit from focused outreach efforts to improve safety based on class membership. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en