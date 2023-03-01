|
Nadon N, Laramée P. Soins 2023; 68(874): 55-57.
(Copyright © 2023, Masson Editeur)
37127392
Although several strategies have been developed to support medical students during their studies in order to prevent burnout, depression and suicide, not all of them are equally effective. Simulation is an interesting strategy: it gives students the tools to detect and intervene in signs of distress in their colleagues, and helps them break the barrier of silence in the face of psychological distress.
suicide; depression; distress; burnout; dépression; détresse; épuisement professionnel; resident; résident; simulation