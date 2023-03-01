SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nadon N, Laramée P. Soins 2023; 68(874): 55-57.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Masson Editeur)

DOI

10.1016/j.soin.2023.03.012

PMID

37127392

Abstract

Although several strategies have been developed to support medical students during their studies in order to prevent burnout, depression and suicide, not all of them are equally effective. Simulation is an interesting strategy: it gives students the tools to detect and intervene in signs of distress in their colleagues, and helps them break the barrier of silence in the face of psychological distress.


Language: fr

Keywords

suicide; depression; distress; burnout; dépression; détresse; épuisement professionnel; resident; résident; simulation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print