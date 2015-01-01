SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hartmann M, Appaiah P, Datta S, Browne EN, Banay RF, Caetano V, Spring H, Sreevasthsa A, Thomas S, Srinivasan K. Violence Against Women 2023; e10778012231170866.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012231170866

PMID

37122246

Abstract

Improving intimate partner violence interventions requires understanding pathways to change among couples participating in these interventions. This article presents qualitative data from 18 males and 16 females who participated in a combined behavioral economics (contingency management) and cognitive behavioral therapy alcohol and violence reduction intervention trial in Bengaluru, India.

RESULTS confirmed several theorized pathways of change, as well as identified further mechanisms through which the intervention supported the change. These included the emotional impacts of incentives, perceived and actual accountability via breathalyzers and family involvement, and enhanced support gained through counseling skills.

FINDINGS reveal critical insights into intervention design for future implementation.


Language: en

Keywords

alcohol; intimate partner violence; behavioral economics; cognitive behavioral therapy; contingency management

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print