Hartmann M, Appaiah P, Datta S, Browne EN, Banay RF, Caetano V, Spring H, Sreevasthsa A, Thomas S, Srinivasan K. Violence Against Women 2023; e10778012231170866.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37122246
Improving intimate partner violence interventions requires understanding pathways to change among couples participating in these interventions. This article presents qualitative data from 18 males and 16 females who participated in a combined behavioral economics (contingency management) and cognitive behavioral therapy alcohol and violence reduction intervention trial in Bengaluru, India.
Language: en
alcohol; intimate partner violence; behavioral economics; cognitive behavioral therapy; contingency management