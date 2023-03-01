Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Residential and wilderness excursion summer camps are safe, but outdoor activities can lead to injuries. The frequency of various illnesses and injuries at summer camps has been incompletely described. The treatments provided and the need for escalation to higher levels of care are variable.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort analysis was conducted for all visits to a camp infirmary over 3 seasons at a residential summer camp in Minnesota. Seventeen descriptive categories of chief complaints and 13 categories of treatment disposition were created for all 695 eligible infirmary visits. The frequency and illness type for which escalation to a higher level of care beyond the camp infirmary was needed were reviewed.



RESULTS: Four hundred one campers sought medical care 695 times over 3 seasons. The most common chief complaints were related to skin (35%), musculoskeletal injury (17%), and upper-respiratory symptoms (15%). The most common treatment and dispositions were over-the-counter medications (43%) and simple bandage or dressing (19%). Escalation of care to a clinic or emergency room was uncommon, with 35 (5%) infirmary visits requiring escalation. Musculoskeletal injuries were the most common reason for escalations of care. While overall less common than musculoskeletal injury, dental injury almost always resulted in escalation of care.



CONCLUSIONS: An analysis of 3 y of visits to a summer camp infirmary was used by camp medical staff to update protocols and obtain new supplies for diagnosis and treatments. A more complete understanding of the prevalence of injuries and illnesses has the potential to allow better preparation for camp medical staff.

Language: en