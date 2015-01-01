SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Burkhardt HA, Laine M, Kerbrat A, Cohen T, Comtois KA, Hartzler A. AMIA Annu. Symp. Proc. 2022; 2022: 309-318.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American Medical Informatics Association)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

37128371

PMCID

PMC10148379

Abstract

Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States. Caring Contacts (CC) is a suicide prevention intervention involving care teams sending brief messages expressing unconditional care to patients at risk of suicide. Despite solid evidence for its effectiveness, CC has not been broadly adopted by healthcare organizations. Technology has the potential to facilitate CC if barriers to adoption were better understood. This qualitative study assessed the needs of organizational stakeholders for a CC informatics tool through interviews that investigated barriers to adoption, workflow challenges, and participant-suggested design opportunities. We identified contextual barriers related to environment, intervention parameters, and technology use. Workflow challenges included time-consuming simple tasks, risk assessment and management, the cognitive demands of authoring follow-up messages, accessing and aggregating information across systems, and team communication. To address these needs, we propose design considerations that focus on automation, cognitive support, and data and workflow integration. Future work will incorporate these findings to design informatics tools supporting broader adoption of Caring Contacts.


Language: en

Keywords

Communication; Humans; United States; Suicide Prevention; *Suicide; Informatics; Qualitative Research

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print