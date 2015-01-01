Abstract

BACKGROUND: Malnutrition is an underestimated geriatric problem, with a high prevalence in institutionalized older adults. The identification of risk factors for malnutrition in elderly individuals must be a priority for governmental organizations worldwide.



METHODS: A total of 98 institutionalized seniors were enrolled in a cross-sectional study. For the assessment of risk factors, sociodemographic characteristics and health-related information were collected. The Mini-Nutritional Assessment Short-Form test was used to assess malnutrition in the sample population.



RESULTS: A significantly greater proportion of women than men were malnourished or at risk of malnutrition. In addition, the comparative analysis revealed that comorbidity, arthritis, balance impairment, dementia and fall episodes with serious injuries were significantly more frequent in the older adults categorized as malnourished or at risk of malnutrition than in those categorized as well-nourished.



CONCLUSIONS: Multivariable regression analysis revealed that being female, having a poor cognitive status and experiencing falls with injuries are the main independent factors influencing nutritional status in institutionalized older adults living in a rural area of Portugal.

