Abstract

BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Evidence suggests that Gender-based violence (GBV) is prevalent throughout the perinatal period. Women during this time have frequent contact with healthcare providers (HCPs), and there are many opportunities that HCPs can identify GBV and support women by early intervention during routine prenatal care. However, evidence shows that HCPs are still hesitant to address this issue. This study was conducted to explore the experiences of Survivors and HCPs on how to manage a meaningful conversation about GBV with survivors during perinatal care.



METHODS: A thematic approach has been used in this qualitative study.



RESULTS: Twenty-eight semi-structured interviews were conducted with survivors and HCPs. Three main themes emerged from the data analysis, including: "Knock gently on the door to enter the client's private world", "Show interest in clients' stories that are beyond their physical problems" and "Gradually and cautiously cross the hidden borders." CONCLUSION: HCPs play a pivotal role in identifying GBV and providing support for survivors, particularly during their perinatal period. However, initiating a conversation around this sensitive topic needs time, skill, and enough knowledge. Validating survivors' experiences, providing a private and safe atmosphere without judgment, and creating empathy could lead to more disclosure of GBV. To have a meaningful conversation, HCPs need to have a holistic approach toward care, show interest in clients' stories beyond their physical problems, and support clients who have shared sensitive information.

