Citation
Mirlashari J, Pederson A, Lyons J, Brotto LA. Can. J. Nurs. Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, McGill University School of Nursing, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37128631
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Evidence suggests that Gender-based violence (GBV) is prevalent throughout the perinatal period. Women during this time have frequent contact with healthcare providers (HCPs), and there are many opportunities that HCPs can identify GBV and support women by early intervention during routine prenatal care. However, evidence shows that HCPs are still hesitant to address this issue. This study was conducted to explore the experiences of Survivors and HCPs on how to manage a meaningful conversation about GBV with survivors during perinatal care.
Language: en
Keywords
gender-based violence; sexual abuse; perinatal; pregnancy; qualitative approaches; Women's health