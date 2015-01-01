Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to compare stigma levels after acquired brain injury (ABI) and spinal cord injury (SCI) during the first 12-months post-discharge and investigate relationships between stigma, psychological distress and community integration.



METHODS: 110 adults with ABI (55%) or SCI (45%) were recruited from brain and spinal cord injury inpatient rehabilitation units of a tertiary healthcare facility. They were administered Neuro-QOL Stigma subscale and Depression Anxiety and Stress Scales (DASS-21) at discharge, 3-months and 12-months post-discharge, and Community Integration Measure at 12-months post-discharge.



RESULTS: Stigma levels did not significantly differ between individuals with ABI and SCI. However, stigma significantly decreased between discharge and 12-months post-discharge for the total sample. Stigma was positively associated with psychological distress at discharge and 3-months post-discharge, but not at 12-months post-discharge. Lower functional status and power wheelchair use were associated with higher stigma at 12-months post-discharge. Stigma at 3-months post-discharge predicted community integration at 12-months post-discharge, controlling for psychological distress and functional status.



CONCLUSION: Experience of stigma in the first few months post-discharge may negatively impact individuals' community reintegration. The early post-discharge period may be a pivotal time for supporting individuals to explore disability and injury-related appraisals and enhance connection to their community.

