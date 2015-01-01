Abstract

BACKGROUND: Few studies examine the utility of the Cannabis Use Disorder Identification Test - Revised (CUDIT-R) in relation to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition, (DSM-5) criteria for cannabis use disorder (CUD). This study assesses the performance of the CUDIT-R among a sample of Veterans with and without medical cannabis use.



METHODS: We approached and consented primary care patients presenting to one of three Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Centers. Veterans with at least monthly cannabis use and complete CUD data at baseline were included in this analysis (n=234). CUDIT-R scores were compared against Alcohol Use Disorder and Associated Disabilities Interview Schedule-5 (DSM-5) CUD as the standard to calculate measures of validity (sensitivity, specificity), identify optimal CUDIT-R cutoff values, and assess the diagnostic proficiency of the CUDIT-R using receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves. We further stratified analyses by active medical cannabis card holder status and DSM-5 CUD severity (any, moderate, and severe).



RESULTS: Among the entire sample, 38.9% qualified for any DSM-5 CUD, with 10.7% and 3.0% meeting criteria for moderate and severe CUD, respectively. We identified optimal CUDIT-R scores at 10 for any DSM-5 CUD (sensitivity=0.58; specificity=0.80), at 12 for moderate CUD (sensitivity=0.72; specificity=0.82), and at 14 for severe CUD (sensitivity=0.71; specificity=0.87). ROC curves showed higher CUDIT-R validity among non-card holders compared with medical cannabis card holders.



CONCLUSION: The present study identified optimal CUDIT-R cutoff scores for Veterans who use cannabis. Varying DSM-5 validity measures inform the need for population-specific CUDIT-R cutoff values.

