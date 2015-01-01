Abstract

Disaster risk reduction is a significant focus on sustainable development. One way to reduce disaster risk is through disaster education. Through disaster education, disaster knowledge and disaster mitigation knowledge will be obtained. This research is a preliminary study of didactic transposition in disaster education. The method used in this study is the SLR approach and bibliometric analysis. The research findings indicate four forms of connectedness, classified based on the main keyword, disaster knowledge. The four linkages are described as (a) co-occurrence network analysis; (b) word cloud analysis; (c) word tree maps analysis; and (d) network visualization analysis. Subsequently, the findings of the four connectedness are grouped into four clusters. The first cluster is disaster risk reduction, the second cluster is knowledge, the third cluster is disaster mitigation, and the fourth cluster is disaster knowledge. The four connectedness and four clusters will be used as recommendations for future research on the design and development of didactic transpositions in disaster education for prospective elementary school teachers.

