Abstract

To evaluate demographic characteristics and distribution of pediatric supracondylar fractures (SCFs) at a tertiary hospital in South China. A retrospective observational study was conducted on children aged 15 years or younger with a diagnosis of SCFs during the period from January 2016 to December 2018. Patients' medical records and radiographs were retrospectively analyzed for age at the time of injury, sex, site and mechanism of traumatic injury. A total of 760 patients with 761 SCFs were reviewed (453 males, 59.6%, and 307 females, 40.4%). There were 748 extension-type fractures (98.3%) and 13 flexion-type fractures (1.7%). Associated injuries were identified in 30/760 (3.9%) patients: associated fracture (n = 15; 2%), nerve injury (n = 12; 1.6%), open fracture (n = 2; 0.2%) and compartment syndrome (n = 1; 0.1%). Age at the time of fracture has a bimodal pattern with a first peak around the age of 1 year and a second peak around the age of 4-5 years. The fractures occurred mostly around 11 a.m. and between 4 and 9 p.m. in the evening. Most fractures occurred at home (50.7%), and falling down (62.2%) was the most frequent mechanism of injury. SCFs occurred most frequently in children aged 1 and 4-5 years, and during daylight hours. In about 96% of cases, these were isolated injuries, and falling down was found to be the most frequent traumatic mechanism. Based on our findings, targeted educational efforts and interventions can be set up in order to prevent the occurrence of SCFs in South China. Level of evidence: III.

