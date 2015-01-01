Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Professional motorsport drivers are regularly exposed to biomechanical forces comparable with those experienced by contact and collision sport athletes, and little is known about the potential short-term and long-term neurologic sequelae.



OBJECTIVE: To determine whether cumulative impact exposure is associated with oculomotor functioning in motorsport drivers from the INDYCAR professional open-wheel automobile racing series.



DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This is a longitudinal retrospective cohort study conducted across 3 racing seasons (2017-2019). Statistical analyses were conducted in November 2021. Data were retrieved from a secondary care setting associated with the INDYCAR series. INDYCAR series drivers who participated in 3 professional level racing seasons and were involved in at least 1 contact incident (ie, crash) in 2 of the 3 seasons were included in the study.



EXPOSURE: Cumulative acceleration and deceleration forces and total contact incidents (ie, crashes) measured via accident data recorder third generation chassis and ear accelerometers.



MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Postseries oculomotor performance, including predictive saccades, vergence smooth pursuit, and optokinetic nystagmus, was measured annually with a head-mounted, clinical eye tracking system (Neurolign Dx 100).



RESULTS: Thirteen drivers (mean [SD] age, 29.36 [7.82] years; all men) sustained median resultant acceleration forces of 38.15 g (observed range, 12.01-93.05 g; 95% CI, 30.62-65.81 g) across 81 crashes. A 2-way multivariate analysis of variance did not reveal a statistically significant association between ear and chassis average resultant g forces, total number of contact incidents, and racing season assessed (F9,12 = 0.955; P = .54; Wilks Λ = 0.44).



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: In this cohort study of professional drivers from the INDYCAR series, there were no statistically significant associations among cumulative impact exposure, racing season assessed, and oculomotor performance. Longitudinal studies across racing seasons using multidimensional examination modalities (eg, neurocognitive testing, advanced imaging, biomarkers, and physical examination) are critical to understand potential neurological and neurobehavioral sequelae and long-term consequences of cumulative impact exposure.

