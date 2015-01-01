|
Citation
Markowitz FE, Kintzle S, Castro CA. Mil. Psychol. 2023; 35(1): 38-49.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
37130561
Abstract
Many military veterans face significant challenges in civilian reintegration that can lead to troublesome behavior. Drawing on military transition theory (MTT) and using data from a survey of post-9/11 veterans in two metropolitan areas (n = 783), we investigate previously unexamined relationships between post-discharge strains, resentment, depression, and risky behavior, taking into account a set of control variables, including combat exposure.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; Strain; depression; risk-taking; veteran reintegration