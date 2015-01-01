Abstract

Many military veterans face significant challenges in civilian reintegration that can lead to troublesome behavior. Drawing on military transition theory (MTT) and using data from a survey of post-9/11 veterans in two metropolitan areas (n = 783), we investigate previously unexamined relationships between post-discharge strains, resentment, depression, and risky behavior, taking into account a set of control variables, including combat exposure.



RESULTS indicated that unmet needs at time of discharge and perceived loss of military identity are associated with increased risky behavior. Much of the effects of unmet discharge needs and loss of military identity are mediated by depression and resentment toward civilians. The results of the study are consistent with insights from MTT, providing evidence of specific ways in which transitions can affect behavioral outcomes. Moreover, the findings highlight the importance of helping veterans meet their post-discharge needs and adapt to changing identity, in order to reduce the risk of emotional and behavioral problems.

Language: en