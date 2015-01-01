Abstract

The epidemiological data of suicide rate, protective and risk factors is required to evaluate suicide losses, to develop appropriate interventions and to determine their effectiveness. Despite stable decreasing trend in suicide rates over the past three decades, the burden of suicides is determined by loss of young working-age population. In the post-Soviet Russia, fluctuations in suicide mortality indicators are associated with complicated periods of social economic transformations and radical changes of public policy. The risk factors also include economically depressive territories of residence, unemployment, psychoactive substance abuse, childhood and adolescence, family ill-being, incarceration, particular professional groups, physical illnesses, etc. The review established researchers' aspirations for topics improving understanding of suicide risk factors in population of Russia and needs of vulnerable groups. Such works are to result in better strategies of suicide prevention and development of new crisis care technologies. They identify problems in program implementation and provide important stimulus for determining global priorities in research and development areas.

Language: ru